Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Ruled out Wednesday
Johnson (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Johnson is dealing with some back spasms and after testing everything out during his pregame routine, there's just too much discomfort to play through. However, fellow wing Luke Kennard (illness) has been cleared to play and will start over James Ennis, which means he should see a fairly hefty workload. Ennis could be in line for a few more minutes as well with Johnson out, though he'll be stuck in a bench role. Look for Johnson to shoot for a return ahead of Friday's game against the Bulls.
