Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Scores 10 points in Saturday's win

Johnson chipped in 10 points (4-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 118-116 win over the Bulls.

Johnson joined the starting lineup after sitting out Wednesday's season opener versus the Nets with a toe injury. It's a crucial season for Johnson, who has struggled offensively since entering the league and needs to prove his worth on a team lacking wings.