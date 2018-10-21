Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Scores 10 points in Saturday's win
Johnson chipped in 10 points (4-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 118-116 win over the Bulls.
Johnson joined the starting lineup after sitting out Wednesday's season opener versus the Nets with a toe injury. It's a crucial season for Johnson, who has struggled offensively since entering the league and needs to prove his worth on a team lacking wings.
