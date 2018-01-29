Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Scores 14 off bench Sunday
Johnson scored 14 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding four rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 28 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 121-104 loss to the Cavaliers.
Anthony Tolliver moved into the starting small forward spot ahead of him, but Johnson still out together a solid line from the second unit. The third-year player still hasn't found a way to be consistently productive, even though he's seeing nearly 10 more minutes a game over last season, but at just 21 years old the Pistons will continue to be patient with his development.
