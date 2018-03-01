Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Scores 19 points off bench Wednesday
Johnson totaled 19 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 110-87 victory over the Bucks.
Johnson came off the bench and left the starting lineup for undisclosed reasons, but that didn't seem to affect his play or attitude as he led the team in plus-minus Wednesday night. Johnson helped contribute on both sides of the ball and received 30 minutes off the bench because of his efforts, so it'll be interesting to see how coach Stan Van Gundy will shift the lineup moving forward.
More News
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Coming off pine Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Tallies 19 points in Wednesday's victory•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Has career game versus Cavaliers•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Will rejoin starting five Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Scores 14 off bench Sunday•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Will return to bench Sunday•
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...