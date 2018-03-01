Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Scores 19 points off bench Wednesday

Johnson totaled 19 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 110-87 victory over the Bucks.

Johnson came off the bench and left the starting lineup for undisclosed reasons, but that didn't seem to affect his play or attitude as he led the team in plus-minus Wednesday night. Johnson helped contribute on both sides of the ball and received 30 minutes off the bench because of his efforts, so it'll be interesting to see how coach Stan Van Gundy will shift the lineup moving forward.