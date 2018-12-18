Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Scores 20 points off bench

Johnson registered 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 25 minutes in Monday's 107-104 loss to the Bucks.

Johnson made his impact felt in limited minutes, hitting four three-pointers in 25 minutes. Johnson continues to receive minimal minutes, with his last game north of 30 minutes being in early November. Therefore, Johnson will need more shooting displays like Monday's to work his way back into playing time consideration.