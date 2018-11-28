Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Scores 21 points in win

Johnson totaled 21 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), four rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal in 27 minutes Tuesday against the Knicks.

Johnson followed up a strong performance Sunday with perhaps his best all-around game of the season. This was just the second time Johnson has cracked twenty points in 2018-19, but it appears he may be finding his stroke as he's shooting 67 percent over his past two appearances. The fourth-year forward has failed to take a major step forward since he entered the league, but he's only 23 years old and has flashed tantalizing potential on both the offensive and defensive ends. Unfortunately, Johnson's inability to provide a consistent statistical impact, highlighted by his streaky shooting, render him merely a low-level flier with mediocre upside in standard formats for the foreseeable future.