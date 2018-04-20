Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Scores career high total

Johnson averaged 8.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists over 69 games played with Detroit in 2017-18.

The 21-year-old Arizona standout was able to score a career high 1,894 total points while shooting only 37.5 percent from the floor and 28.6 percent from three-point range though. The former lottery pick hasn't been the star player that most scouts believed he would be so far, but Johnson will try to muster a terrific season next year in hopes of getting a hefty contract after the 2018-19 season.