Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Shoots 0-for-13 in 40 minutes Wednesday
Johnson tallied two points (0-13 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four steals and one assist across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 102-90 win over the Hornets.
It seems safe to say Wednesday was an atrocious offensive showing for Johnson during his 2017-18 regular-season debut. The fact he took 13 shots and played 40 minutes is encouraging, but it's hard to imagine he'll continue to see that much run if he can't put the ball in the basket. Four steals are nice, but it's hardly a consolation prize for fantasy owners who rostered the third-year man.
