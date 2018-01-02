Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Sits out practice Tuesday
Johnson (hip) did not participate in Tuesday's practice, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Johnson was held out of Saturday's game against San Antonio with a strained hip, and his absence Tuesday could foreshadow a second straight missed game Wednesday in Miami. If that's ultimately the case, Reggie Bullock and Luke Kennard would stand to benefit, from a minutes perspective.
