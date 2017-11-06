Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Sits out practice with hip flexor issue
Johnson did not practice Monday due to a hip flexor injury, Jake Chapman of Pistons.com reports.
Johnson apparently tweaked his hip flexor during Saturday's win over the Kings, but this is the first we've heard of the injury. There's a decent chance his absence Monday is only precautionary, and the situation should become more clear Tuesday. For now, consider Johnson questionable to play Wednesday against Indiana.
