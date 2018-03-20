Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Solid complementary effort in start

Johnson supplied 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and three steals across 25 minutes in Monday's 106-90 win over the Kings.

The second-year wing drew the start after a three-game stint on the second unit and responded with his second straight 11-point tally. Johnson's shooting has gone in the tank of late, as he's posted a success rate of 40.0 percent or lower in six of the seven March contests he's suited up for. That's led to a notable downturn in production over what he was able to generate during a near-month-long stretch between late January and later February, a span in which he posted nine double-digit scoring efforts and shot better than 40.0 percent in seven games.