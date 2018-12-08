Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Starting Friday

Johnson will start Friday against the 76ers, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Langston Galloway started Wednesday's game against the Bucks with Reggie Bullock (ankle) out, but a different gameplan will be in place Friday. In seven games as a starter this season, Johnson has averaged 7.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 28.4 minutes.