Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Starting in return to lineup

Johnson (back) will enter the starting five for Tuesday's matchup with the Jazz, James Edwards of The Athletic Detroit reports.

Johnson missed the last two games with a sore back, but has been cleared for a return and will jump into the starting five, as the Pistons are set to be without Reggie Bullock (undisclosed). Look for Johnson to push for a 30-minute workload while working with the top unit, which should provide him a temporary uptick in value. Along with Johnson, Luke Kennard and Langston Galloway could see a few extra minutes with Bullock on the sidelines.

