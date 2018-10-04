Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Starting preseason opener
Johnson will start at small forward for Wednesday's preseason opener against the Thunder, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Johnson is currently battling Glenn Robinson for rights to the top job at small forward, so it's encouraging that he's getting the first run in with the starting five. It's unclear if that's simply because of his familiarity with the team or if he actually is the favorite, so the competition will be one to keep an eye on moving forward. Coach Dwane Casey could opt to experiment with different lineups throughout the exhibition.
