Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Starting season opener
Johnson (back) will start the Pistons' season opener Wednesday against the Hornets, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
As expected, the third-year wing will get the nod at small forward, and he'll be joined in the frontcourt by Tobias Harris and Andre Drummond. Johnson, who had been dealing with a back injury at the end of the preseason, has struggled to live up to expectations thus far, shooting just 36.7 percent from the field and 30.1 percent from three through his first 150 career games. The hope is that with increased opportunity, Johnson will showcase the scoring ability that made him one of the top high school prospects in the country in 2014.
More News
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Out with back tightness Friday•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Drops 11 points in 31 minutes Monday•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Ice cold from three Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: In starting five for preseason opener•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Expects to see more time at small forward•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Will start at small forward Wednesday•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....