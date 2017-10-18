Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Starting season opener

Johnson (back) will start the Pistons' season opener Wednesday against the Hornets, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

As expected, the third-year wing will get the nod at small forward, and he'll be joined in the frontcourt by Tobias Harris and Andre Drummond. Johnson, who had been dealing with a back injury at the end of the preseason, has struggled to live up to expectations thus far, shooting just 36.7 percent from the field and 30.1 percent from three through his first 150 career games. The hope is that with increased opportunity, Johnson will showcase the scoring ability that made him one of the top high school prospects in the country in 2014.