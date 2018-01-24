Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Starting Wednesday
Johnson will get the start Wednesday against the Jazz, Jake Chapman of 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit reports.
With Reggie Bullock (thumb) expected to be unavailable, Johnson will slide into the lineup at the three, making his first start since Dec. 10. Johnson played 26 minutes off the bench Sunday against Detroit, finishing with 18 points, four rebounds, and one made three.
