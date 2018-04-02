Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Swipes four steals Sunday

Johnson totaled 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists and four steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 108-96 victory over the Nets.

Johnson followed up his 10 point game with a nice performance, producing 17 points to go with four steals. His offense has been hit-or-miss lately but he continues to rack up the steals at an elite level. Since returning from injury 11 games ago, he has recorded a combined 26 steals. He is not a must-own player by any means, but if you need steals, give him a look.