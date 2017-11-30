Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Swipes three steals in Wednesday's win

Johnson had four points (2-4 FG), three rebounds, and three steals in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 131-107 win over the Suns.

Johnson continues to provide modest production as the fifth starter, as there simply aren't a lot of shots for the last offensive option among the opening group. He earns his minutes mostly thanks to his solid defense along the wing, but even that doesn't always show up in the box score. As a result, Johnson is an inconsistent contributor best reserved for use in deeper leagues.