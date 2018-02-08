Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Tallies 19 points in Wednesday's victory

Johnson contributed 19 points (9-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three steals, two rebounds and one assist across 39 minutes during a 115-106 win over the Nets on Wednesday.

Johnson bounced back from a quiet game Monday to score in double figures for the fifth time in the last six games. He is routinely receiving heavy minutes lately, as he has played at least 34 minutes across the last five games. With that kind of workload, Johnson looks like he could be a fairly consistent source of points and other low-end contributions.