Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Tallies 19 points in Wednesday's victory
Johnson contributed 19 points (9-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three steals, two rebounds and one assist across 39 minutes during a 115-106 win over the Nets on Wednesday.
Johnson bounced back from a quiet game Monday to score in double figures for the fifth time in the last six games. He is routinely receiving heavy minutes lately, as he has played at least 34 minutes across the last five games. With that kind of workload, Johnson looks like he could be a fairly consistent source of points and other low-end contributions.
More News
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Has career game versus Cavaliers•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Will rejoin starting five Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Scores 14 off bench Sunday•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Will return to bench Sunday•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Starting Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Goes through practice Saturday•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...