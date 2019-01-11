Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Team-high 16 points Thursday
Johnson produced 16 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 23 minutes during Thursday's 112-102 loss to Sacramento.
Johnson saw some additional playing time with Blake Griffin (rest) out and the game going into garbage time late. Johnson has been a disappointment this season and despite this performance, should be left for deeper formats only.
