Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Toe injury flares up again

Johnson's toe injury flared up at Thursday's practice, James Edwards of The Athletic reports.

After missing Monday's game with a toe injury, Johnson returned to the starting five Wednesday, but struggled offensively and put up just three points (1-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists and a steal in 30 minutes. He apparently is now dealing with some discomfort in the toe once again, which brings his availability into question for Friday's preseason finale against the Cavaliers. It wouldn't be surprising if the Pistons were cautious with him and held Johnson out, but look for him to test the toe out during pregame warmups Friday before a decision is made.