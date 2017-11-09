Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Trending towards sitting out Friday

Johnson (hip) is considered questionable-to-doubtful for Friday's game against the Hawks, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

Johnson was able to do some light shooting during Thursday's practice, but wasn't able to do contact work, so it appears he may be looking at a second straight absence on Friday. That said, he certainly could make some more progress overnight, so look for additional word on his availability following Friday's morning shooaround. Reggie Bullock started in his place Wednesday and would likely do so again after posting seven points, one rebounds, three assists and one steal across 33 minutes.