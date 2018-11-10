Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Turns in season-best outing off bench

Johnson registered 22 points (8-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, three steals and two assists across 24 minutes in the Pistons' 124-109 win over the Hawks on Friday.

The scoring total, three-point production and steal output were all season bests for Johnson. The fourth-year wing moved to the bench three games ago in favor of Glenn Robinson, with the change seemingly lighting a fire under Johnson. While coach Dwane Casey may not be willing to alter his units with the Pistons winning two of their last three games and taking a close overtime loss in the other, Johnson's minutes could rise if he keeps playing well off the bench. Since shifting to a reserve role, Johnson is averaging 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 treys, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 20 minutes per contest while shooting 46.4 percent from the floor.