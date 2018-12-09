Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Unlikely to play Sunday
Coach Dwane Casey said Johnson (knee) is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Pelicans, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
It sounds like Johnson will miss a second consecutive game as he continues to deal with a sore knee. Bruce Brown should once again benefit from increased minutes in place of Johnson.
