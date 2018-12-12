Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Upgraded to probable

Johnson (knee) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's matchup against the Hornets, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Johnson was previously listed as questionable for Wednesday after a three-game absence, but is apparently feeling better than anticipated leading up to tipoff. In his last three appearances prior to the injury, Johnson averaged 11.7 points and 6.0 rebounds in 21.3 minutes.

