Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Will be game-time call Wednesday

Johnson (back) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's contest against the Raptors, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Johnson did not participate in either Tuesday's practice or Wednesday's morning walkthrough due to back tightness. He'll likely test his back out during pre-game warmups to determine his availability. If he ends up missing the contest, other wings on the roster, such as James Ennis, Luke Kennard and Reggie Bullock, could see extended run.