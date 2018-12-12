Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Will play Wednesday
Johnson (knee) will play Wednesday against the Hornets, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Johnson will return from a three-game absence Wednesday. His presence is needed, as the Pistons are unlikely to have Reggie Bullock (ankle) available and Glenn Robinson (ankle) is out for an extended period of time.
