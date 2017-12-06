Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Will re-join starting five
Johnson will re-enter the starting five for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, pushing Anthony Tolliver back to the bench, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Johnson came off the bench to collect a double-double Monday, though coach Stan Van Gundy apparently wasn't satisfied with what he saw overall from the change. As a result, Johnson will shift back into his usual role.
More News
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Comes off bench with double-double Monday•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Swipes three steals in Wednesday's win•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Participates in Tuesday's practice•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Ruled out Sunday vs. Heat•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.