Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Will re-join starting five

Johnson will re-enter the starting five for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, pushing Anthony Tolliver back to the bench, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Johnson came off the bench to collect a double-double Monday, though coach Stan Van Gundy apparently wasn't satisfied with what he saw overall from the change. As a result, Johnson will shift back into his usual role.

