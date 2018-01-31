Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Will rejoin starting five Tuesday

Johnson will pick up the start for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Jake Chapman of Pistons.com reports.

The Pistons recently traded both Tobias Harris and Avery Bradley to the Clippers in exchange for Blake Griffin and some other supporting assets. However, with players yet to go through their physicals, Griffin won't be able to play Tuesday. For that reason, there's a few holes in the starting lineup, which Johnson will get the chance to fill. Look for him to see extended minutes Tuesday and he'll likely battle with the likes of Reggie Bullock and Luke Kennard to try and fill the minutes left behind by Bradley on the wing once the Pistons are at full strength.