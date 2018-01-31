Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Will rejoin starting five Tuesday
Johnson will pick up the start for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Jake Chapman of Pistons.com reports.
The Pistons recently traded both Tobias Harris and Avery Bradley to the Clippers in exchange for Blake Griffin and some other supporting assets. However, with players yet to go through their physicals, Griffin won't be able to play Tuesday. For that reason, there's a few holes in the starting lineup, which Johnson will get the chance to fill. Look for him to see extended minutes Tuesday and he'll likely battle with the likes of Reggie Bullock and Luke Kennard to try and fill the minutes left behind by Bradley on the wing once the Pistons are at full strength.
More News
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Scores 14 off bench Sunday•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Will return to bench Sunday•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Starting Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Goes through practice Saturday•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Available Friday•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Questionable for Friday•
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...