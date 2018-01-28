Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Will return to bench Sunday

Johnson will head back to a bench role for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, James Edwards of The Athletic Detroit reports.

Johnson has started the last two games, but saw his playing time fluctuate significantly between the two, logging 39 and 11 minutes during those contests. His move to the bench likely means he won't be seeing minutes in the 30's, though an absence from Avery Bradley (groin) should still mean a hefty workload for the young wing. With Johnson heading to the bench, the Pistons are set to start both Reggie Bullock and Anthony Tolliver on the wing.