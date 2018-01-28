Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Will return to bench Sunday
Johnson will head back to a bench role for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, James Edwards of The Athletic Detroit reports.
Johnson has started the last two games, but saw his playing time fluctuate significantly between the two, logging 39 and 11 minutes during those contests. His move to the bench likely means he won't be seeing minutes in the 30's, though an absence from Avery Bradley (groin) should still mean a hefty workload for the young wing. With Johnson heading to the bench, the Pistons are set to start both Reggie Bullock and Anthony Tolliver on the wing.
More News
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Starting Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Goes through practice Saturday•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Available Friday•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Questionable for Friday•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Non-participant in shootaround•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...