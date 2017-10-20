Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Will start Friday

Johnson (back) will start Friday's game against the Wizards, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

Johnson had been battling back spasms heading into Friday, and despite being held out of shootaround, the third-year wing will make another start at small forward. At this point, it's unclear if he'll face any limitations, but it appears that he'll be playing at less than 100 percent. The Arizona product struggled mightily in the opener Wednesday night, finishing with just two points and shooting 0-of-13 from the field.