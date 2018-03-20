Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Will start Monday

Johnson will draw the start Monday against the Kings, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic Detroit reports.

After coming off the bench for the Pistons past three games, Johnson moves back into the starting lineup, bumping James Ennis to the bench. Johnson's move to the starting lineup could lead to a slight uptick in minutes.

