Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Won't play Friday
Johnson (back) is out for Friday's contest against the Bulls.
Johnson missed Wednesday's loss to the Raptors due to a sore back, which is still causing him enough pain to keep him out Friday. As a result, James Ennis, Luke Kennard and Reggie Bullock should see extra run once more, as they each saw at least 31 minutes Wednesday.
More News
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Doubtful to play Sunday•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Questionable for Friday•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Will be game-time call Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Not practicing Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Contributes nine points Monday•
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...