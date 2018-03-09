Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Won't play Friday

Johnson (back) is out for Friday's contest against the Bulls.

Johnson missed Wednesday's loss to the Raptors due to a sore back, which is still causing him enough pain to keep him out Friday. As a result, James Ennis, Luke Kennard and Reggie Bullock should see extra run once more, as they each saw at least 31 minutes Wednesday.

