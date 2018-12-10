Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Won't play Monday
Johnson (knee) will not play Monday against the 76ers, Vincent Ellis of the Free Press reports.
Johnson was initially deemed a game-time call, but he's now been ruled out for what will be his third straight absence. The Pistons will be a bit shorthanded up front Monday with Blake Griffin sitting out to rest.
