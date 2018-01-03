Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Won't play Wednesday

Johnson (hip) will be sidelined for Wednesday's contest against the Heat, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Johnson missed Saturday's contest against the Spurs due to a hip strain, which is giving him enough discomfort to keep him out of Wednesday's game. Reggie Bullock and Luke Kennard will likely be the two main beneficiaries of Johnson's absence. That said, Avery Bradley (groin) will be back for the first time in seven games, so Bullock and Kennard may ultimately see their minutes reduced from what we've come to expect lately.