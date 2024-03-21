Umude has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Pacers after twisting his right ankle, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports. He'll finish with eight points (3-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and one rebound during 22 minutes.

Umude has become a key rotation piece for the Pistons as they battle through a laundry list of an injury report and made his second straight start Wednesday. However, his outing was cut short after hurting his ankle in the third quarter. In his place, Troy Brown and Evan Fournier should see some more action. Umude's next chance to play will come Friday.