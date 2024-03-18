Umude is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Boston.

Umude's current three-game stretch of double-digit minutes matches the longest streak of his career. He has been a staple of Detroit's G League team across the past two seasons, and Monday marks a continuation of an opportunity to carve out an NBA rotation role while Ausar Thompson (knee), Cade Cummingham (knee) and Simone Fontecchio (toe) are all inactive. It wouldn't be surprising to see Umude get 25-30 minutes of action Monday.