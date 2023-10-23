The Pistons will convert Umude's Exhibit 10 deal into a two-way contract Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After a strong showing in training camp practices, Umude proceeded to average 9.3 points in 17.0 minutes per game over four preseason appearances while shooting 43.8 percent from three-point range. The 24-year-old joins fellow wings Malcolm Cazalon and Jared Rhoden as the Pistons' three two-way players, with the trio likely to see the majority of their playing in the G League with the Motor City Cruise during the upcoming season. Umude got his chance to make his NBA debut last February with the Pistons while he was on a 10-day deal, logging two minutes in his lone appearance.