Umude produced 15 points (5-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and three rebounds across 16 minutes during Monday's 120-109 loss to the Warriors.

The Pistons were missing a total of seven players Monday, most of whom are usually in the rotation. Umude made the most of his limited minutes versus Golden State and gave the coaching staff something to think about. Fantasy managers will want to keep tabs on Umude the next time Detroit is shorthanded.