Umude signed a 10-day contract with the Pistons on Friday, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.

Umude has spent the start of the season in the G League, where he's averaged 12.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in 26.4 minutes per game with the Motor City Cruise to begin the regular season. He hasn't yet made his NBA debut but will join the parent club on a short-term deal following the trade deadline.