Umude delivered 18 points (4-5 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, an assist and a steal across 21 minutes off the bench in Thursday's 128-125 preseason win over the Thunder.

Umude was one of three bench players that logged at least 20 minutes of action, and he made the most of his time out there while ending as one of Detroit's top scorers. That said, he's buried in the depth chart and is not expected to see minutes -- or even be part of the Pistons roster -- once the 2023-24 regular season starts.