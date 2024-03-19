Umude registered 10 points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 34 minutes during Monday's 119-94 loss to the Celtics.

Umude's offensive volume was low in comparison to his minute share, but the 24-year-old is becoming a regularized member of Detroit rotation down the stretch. He has operated primarily as a spot-up threat across his NBA and G League tenures thus far, making it tough to foresee fantasy value down the stretch given the off-ball nature of his usage and Umude's infrequent defensive playmaking.