The Pistons are converting Umude from his two-way contract to a standard two-year deal Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Umude has split time between the NBA and G League this season as one of the Pistons' two-way players. The 24-year-old guard is averaging 5.2 points and 1.8 rebounds in 11.2 points across his 17 NBA appearances in 2023-24. Umude will now spend the rest of the season with Detroit.