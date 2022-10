Umude, who signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Pistons on Sept. 25, has averaged 3.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in 7.3 minutes per game through three preseason appearances.

Unless the Pistons decide to waive one of their two two-way players (Buddy Boeheim and Braxton Key) to open up a spot for Umude, the undrafted wing out of Arkansas will likely begin the season with the G League's Motor City Cruise when he's inevitably cut.