Umude totaled 20 points (7-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one steal and a block across 23 minutes during Saturday's 92-85 win over the Skyhawks.

Umude put together another impressive performance off the bench on Saturday, posting a team-high 20 points and matching a game-high four three-pointers made. Umude will miss the Cruise's game on Monday as he is being assigned to the main roster after averaging 21.7 points and 3.7 rebounds in 26.3 minutes per game over his last three appearances in the G League.