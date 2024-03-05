Detroit recalled Umude from the G League's Motor City Cruise on Tuesday.
Umude will be available for Tuesday's matchup against the Heat. However, he likely won't see any minutes as Detroit is at full strength, aside from Quentin Grimes (knee).
