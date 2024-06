The Pistons declined Umude's (ankle) team option for the 2024-25 season Saturday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Umude missed the end of the 2023-24 season with a hairline fracture in his ankle, and a timetable isn't currently known. Umude will now have to test the open market as a free agent after making 24 appearances with the Pistons last season with averages of 5.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers.