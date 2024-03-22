The Pistons announced Friday that Umude will miss the remainder of the season due to a hairline fracture in his right ankle, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Umude sustained an ankle injury Wednesday against the Pacers and was already ruled out for Friday's game against Boston. He'll be unavailable for the final few weeks of the regular season following his diagnosis, but he won't require surgery and is expected to make a full recovery. Over 24 appearances this year, the 24-year-old averaged 5.3 points and 2.1 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game.