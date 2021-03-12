Mykhailiuk totaled 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-10 3Pt), eight assists, four rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes during Thursday's 105-102 loss to the Hornets.

The 23-year-old continued to start despite the return of Jerami Grant (quad) and Delon Wright (groin) to the starting lineup. In his last three games as the starter, Mykhailiuk is averaging 13.0 points, 4.7 assists, 3.7 three-pointers, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals in that span. Feel free to stream Mykhailiuk if you need three-pointers and steals along with low-end assists and rebounds.