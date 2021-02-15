Mykhailiuk contributed 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and two blocks across 25 minutes off the bench in Sunday's win over the Pelicans.
Mykhailiuk tied his season-high mark in points -- accomplished on Jan. 13 -- and did it by nailing a season-best four threes. The sharpshooter has struggled to carve a role and was coming off scoring five or fewer points in eight of his past nine outings, but this performance should boost his confidence going forward.
